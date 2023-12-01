Wyatt Russell spilled some information about the upcoming MCU title Thunderbolts and it's raising hope for Marvel fans.

Wyatt Russell, son of the legendary actor Kurt Russell, revealed some promising news in an interview Wednesday about the upcoming Marvel Thunderbolts film. MCU fans should be cautiously optimistic that the mired-in-a-slump studio may be getting things back on track with this one.

Russell, who was with his famous father at 92NY to promote their new Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, couldn't escape first answering a question from the moderator about his role in Thunderbolts.

Russell first revealed that although “we have almost started shooting that about 14 times” it hasn't actually happened yet due to delays from the Hollywood strikes. He further noted that he hasn't read a finished script at this point.

But then Russell raised hopes when he told the audience, “I have confidence it's gonna be good. I know everybody is sort of on this Marvel train right now of things not going so well,” but he expressed a great deal of confidence in the film's creative team, including director Jack Schreier and co-stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour.

“I know Jake so well and I know how smart Jake is and how much he cares about making something interesting and different and utilizing everyone’s talents to the best of their ability,” said Russell, speaking of the Thunderbolts helmer.

“And the story that I think they’ve come up with is really interesting — I know parts of the story and how the story works, I can’t talk about it. But it’s not a straightforward Marvel movie as you’ve seen in the past,” he elaborated.

“I think that it’s gonna be a lot of fun but I think it will be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and go, ‘Oh OK, this is a little different, let’s go hard at it.' And as far as how we are approaching it, it’s time to go to work a little bit, it’s time to make a good Marvel movie, so let’s do that and work hard at it and don’t take things for granted.”

Sounds like Marvel is eager to turn their fortunes around and try something new with this title (which of course comes with new franchise potential). The Thunderbolts comics are about a team of antiheroes mostly comprised of former supervillains, which could add a fun new wrinkle to the MCU. Wyatt Russell for one sounds excited about it, so maybe Marvel will go back to conquering the world soon enough.