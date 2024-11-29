ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between MD Eastern and UConn. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an MD Eastern-UConn prediction and pick.

Maryland-Eastern Shore (2-8) faces a challenging task as they take on No. 2 UConn (4-3) this Saturday at the XL Center. The Hawks are still searching for their first road win this season and will need to overcome their struggles, particularly in rebounding, where they rank low compared to UConn's solid performance. Maryland-Eastern Shore's leading scorer, Ketron Shaw, averages 23.4 points per game, but the team’s overall inconsistency could hinder their chances against a formidable opponent. UConn comes into this matchup with a strong home record and a potent offense averaging 78.4 points per game. The Huskies excel in shooting efficiency, hitting 50.2% of their shots from the field. Alex Karaban is a key player for UConn, contributing significantly with his scoring and rebounding. With UConn's depth and defensive prowess, they are well-positioned to dominate this game, making it difficult for the Hawks to keep pace. Expect UConn to leverage their strengths and secure a convincing victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Here are the MD Eastern-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: MD Eastern-UConn Odds

MD Eastern: +37.5 (-102)

Moneyline: N/A

UConn: -37.5 (-120)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 143.5

Under: 143.5

How to Watch MD Eastern vs. UConn

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why MD Eastern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland-Eastern Shore has a compelling chance to upset UConn this Saturday, leveraging their strengths against the Huskies' vulnerabilities. The Hawks have demonstrated resilience despite their 2-8 record, particularly in rebounding, where they rank fourth in the MEAC with an average of 31.1 boards per game. Jalen Ware leads this effort, averaging 6.1 rebounds, which could be crucial against a UConn team that has struggled with rebounding consistency. Additionally, Maryland-Eastern Shore's ability to score 66.2 points per game, slightly above UConn's defensive average of 65.9 points allowed, indicates they can find ways to put points on the board.

On the offensive end, the Hawks' shooting percentage of 41.7% from the field can exploit UConn's defensive lapses, especially considering the Huskies have allowed opponents to shoot 46.5% this season. With Kyrell Shaw contributing as a perimeter threat, Maryland-Eastern Shore could capitalize on UConn's struggles defending the three-point line, where they allow opponents to hit 38.8% of their attempts. If the Hawks can control the tempo and maintain their rebounding edge while exploiting UConn's defensive weaknesses, they have a legitimate shot at securing a surprising victory in Hartford.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn (4-3) is poised to secure a decisive victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore (2-8) this Saturday, primarily due to their superior offensive capabilities and home-court advantage. The Huskies boast an impressive shooting percentage of 50.2%, ranking them 23rd nationally, which significantly outpaces the Hawks' defensive performance that allows opponents to shoot 46.5%. UConn's ability to score efficiently, combined with their depth highlighted by Alex Karaban, who averages 15.9 points per game—positions them well to exploit Maryland-Eastern Shore's defensive lapses. The Huskies also excel in ball movement, averaging 20.6 assists per game, which could overwhelm the Hawks' defense.

Moreover, UConn's strong rebounding presence (37.0 rebounds per game) will be critical against a Maryland-Eastern Shore team that struggles on the boards. The Hawks have yet to win on the road this season, going 0-8 away from home, while UConn remains undefeated at the XL Center. With the Huskies' ability to force turnovers (13.7 per game) and their disciplined approach on both ends of the floor, they are well-equipped to stifle any momentum the Hawks might build. Expect UConn to leverage their strengths and secure a comfortable win, reinforcing their status as a formidable opponent in college basketball this season.

Final MD Eastern-UConn Prediction & Pick

As UConn prepares to face Maryland-Eastern Shore, the Huskies are heavily favored to secure a convincing victory. With a potent offense averaging over 80 points per game, UConn's ability to shoot efficiently boasting a 50.2% field goal percentage—will likely overwhelm the Hawks' defense. Key players like Alex Karaban and Adama Sanogo provide the scoring depth necessary to exploit Maryland-Eastern Shore's vulnerabilities, particularly in the paint and beyond the arc. On the other hand, Maryland-Eastern Shore will need to overcome significant challenges, including their struggles with rebounding and defensive consistency. The Hawks have yet to win on the road this season, which adds pressure as they face a formidable UConn team at home. Given UConn's rebounding prowess and defensive tenacity, it’s reasonable to predict that the Huskies will dominate this matchup as they get the much-needed victory while coving the spread at home on Saturday.

Final MD Eastern-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -37.5 (-120), Over 143.5 (-110)