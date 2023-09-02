Meg Ryan is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood, especially for her roles in romantic comedies. But there is one scene from her career that makes her children cringe: the fake orgasm scene from When Harry Met Sally, according to Yahoo.

The scene, which took place in Katz’s Deli in New York City, has become a classic moment in cinema history. In it, Ryan’s character, Sally, demonstrates to Billy Crystal’s character, Harry, how women can fake an orgasm. The scene ends with a hilarious line from another customer, who says, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

Ryan recently opened up about the scene in an interview with Carol Burnett for Interview magazine. She said that she had to do the scene over and over again, and that it was not easy to pull off. She also revealed that her children, Jack Quaid and Daisy Ryan, find the scene very embarrassing.

Meg Ryan said that her son, who is also an actor, called her from a hotel across the street from Katz’s Deli. He and his sister were on speaker phone with their mom, and they told her that the scene was a “very unique embarrassment” for them.

Ryan said that she understood how they felt, but she also said that she was proud of the scene and the movie. She said that When Harry Met Sally was a “great movie” and that she had a lot of fun making it.

Ryan also talked about her upcoming movie with David Duchovny, which is a romantic comedy about two people who fall in love after meeting on a dating app. She said that she was excited to work with Duchovny, who is a friend of hers.

Ryan said that she loves doing romantic comedies, because they make people happy. She said that she hopes to make more movies in the future, and that she enjoys being an actress.