Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, known for their whirlwind romance and dramatic highs and lows, have officially ended their relationship just months before welcoming their first child together. The split reportedly occurred over Thanksgiving weekend while the couple vacationed in Vail, Colorado, per TMZ.

Fox, 38, and MGK, 34, had been together for over four years. Their journey started on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, blossoming into a headline-grabbing romance by May of that year. The duo made waves with their engagement announcement in January 2022, but the road to marriage appeared uncertain.

Their relationship faced turbulence in early 2023, with Fox attending high-profile events solo and rumors of discord swirling after the Grammys. Despite public reconciliations, including red carpet appearances later that year, insiders hinted at Fox's hesitancy to move forward with wedding plans.

The final straw reportedly came during their Thanksgiving trip when Fox discovered concerning material on MGK's phone, prompting her to request his early departure. The couple has not reconnected since, leaving their fans to wonder how they’ll navigate co-parenting their unborn child, expected in March.

Heartbreak Amid New Beginnings

Fox announced her pregnancy just weeks before the breakup, sharing the news in an Instagram post featuring her growing baby bump. This baby will be Fox’s fourth child, joining her three sons from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green. MGK, already a father to a teenage daughter, seemed ecstatic about the news, with sources describing his excitement and focus on the upcoming addition to their family.

This joyous announcement came after a difficult year for the couple. In November, Fox revealed she had suffered a miscarriage earlier in 2023. MGK channeled his emotions into his music, writing the heartfelt track “dont let me go” to express their shared pain.

For fans, this breakup marks the end of a chapter filled with love, loss, and lingering questions. As Megan Fox prepares for the arrival of her baby, it remains unclear how the pair will approach this next stage of their lives apart.