Sports Illustrated announced their newest swimsuit cover models. Among them was Martha Stewart and Kim Petras, women less familiar to the modeling world than this other acting icon. Veteran model, Megan Fox joined the powerful ladies of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

SI Swim selected Fox not only for her lengthy experience modeling—you can find her on previous publications like Maxim, Rolling Stone, FHM, GQ, and Cosmopolitan—but her performances in films. She came into the film world as merely an outline of a character in Transformers, but she showed off her acting ability in cult classic Jennifer’s Body.

Fox opened up about what it was like as a cover model, “Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure. I have a vision in my head that I’m trying to achieve, so we’ll see if it pans out for me.”

In the interview for the publication, Fox also shared her struggle with body dysmorphia. Despite what others thought of her, she didn’t feel the same way. “I don’t ever see myself really the way other people see me. There is never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never, ever.”

“The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think,” she admitted.

The media has always painted Megan Fox as a sexual image, but she’s also a human being, and she wants to be seen outside that singular narrative. “What I most want people to know is I’m a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast.”

“If they don’t respect you, that drains you. And if you’re doing that constantly in a cycle, that’s going to wear down your self worth and self respect. I want all people, not just women, to have respect for their bodies and themselves,” Fox concluded.