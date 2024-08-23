Former U.S. soccer star, Megan Rapinoe has proposed a significant role for Colin Kaepernick at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. On her podcast “A Touch More,” Rapinoe expressed her desire for Kaepernick to not only compete in the Games but also to serve as the U.S. flag-bearer during the opening ceremony.

In a conversation with her fiancée and co-host, Sue Bird, Rapinoe shared her perspective on Kaepernick, a figure well-known for his sports activism. “I would love to see Colin be able to represent America in an Olympics. I think that would be an unbelievably special moment,” Rapinoe stated.

Rapinoe’s suggestion highlights the link between sports and societal issues. She sees Kaepernick's potential role as flag-bearer as a chance to spotlight social awareness through sports.

Kaepernick, absent from the NFL since 2016 following his anthem protests to draw attention to racial injustice, has shown interest in returning to competitive sports. Kaepernick has specifically targeted the 2028 Olympics, which will introduce flag football as a new event. In an interview with Sky Sports, he expressed his aspirations. “We’re gonna work on some things, see if we can make it in there, but would love to be out there,” he said.

Megan Rapinoe commended Colin Kaepernick's abilities, emphasizing that his skills align perfectly with the demands of the Olympic stage. “Oh God, he would be so good in flag football. I mean he would be so good in the NFL, let’s just be clear about that. He is still being blackballed from the NFL right now,” Rapinoe remarked.

Rapinoe and Kaepernick have both used their sports platforms to advocate for social issues. Her endorsement of Kaepernick as the U.S. flag-bearer reflects her belief that athletes can drive societal conversations through their influence. Rapinoe's proposal underscores the potential impact of sports figures on broader social change.