Megan Thee Stallion wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift. The Houston native is gearing up for double duty as a host and performer for the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday (Sept. 11) when she sat down with People about some of her career aspirations.

“I love Taylor Swift, and I would like to collab with her one day,” Megan tells the publication.

“She's a stallion too, she's a tall girl,” Megan adds. “I love that. We would be so cute next to each other.”

For the NFL season opener, Megan worked with Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce in Pepsi's new commercial.

Megan spoke about the time when Swift was seen on camera hyping her and Cardi B up at the 2023 Video Music Awards when they were performing their song “Bongos.'

“Her real name is Tay Tay,” the rapper joked, “because when I looked back and saw the clips of how she was turning up, I said, ‘Taylor Swift, friend, you better be having a bash while we up here shaking it.' ”

“She was having a time. I was like, ‘Taylor Swift is so bad, she's a Hottie,' ” Megan added, referencing the name of her fanbase. “I love it.”

If Megan and Swift were able to collab, it would not be the first time that the Houston native has worked with a pop singer. The “Body” artist worked with Beyoncé on “Savage Remix,” where they both won a Grammy for Best Rap Song at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021. She's also worked with Ariana Grande on “34+35 Remix” alongside Doja Cat in 2020 and Dua Lipa on “Sweetest Pie” in 2023.

Swift on the other hand has also worked with several rappers in her career. She collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on “Bad Blood” in 2014 which won them a Grammy for Best Music Video in 2016. Prior to her collab with Lamar, she worked with B.o.B. in 2012 on “Both of Us.” In 2023, she recruited Ice Spice on the remix to her song “Karma” which was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Most recently, she collaborated with Post Malone in the lead single “Fortnight” to her Tortured Poets Department album released in April.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air tomorrow (Sept. 11) at 8 p.m. ET.