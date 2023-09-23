A star-studded charity event, One805 Live!, took place in Santa Barbara, featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fresh from their appearance at the Invictus Games in Germany, NYPost reports. The glamorous soirée was held at Kevin Costner‘s opulent $26 million estate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex mingled with fellow A-listers, including Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. Also in attendance were Katy Perry's parents and the renowned band Maroon 5, who delivered a live performance. The event aimed to raise funds for First Responder agencies in Santa Barbara County.

Harry and Meghan's latest campaign: Winning over Hollywood? The Sussexes were all smiles as they took the spotlight at Kevin Costner's fundraiser, with close celebrity allies Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres also in attendance. pic.twitter.com/0mZqtNrtyo — Iris (@Iris_i_Life) September 23, 2023

General admission tickets were priced at $350, while a table of “last chance tickets” was listed for $12,000.

Prince Harry sported a black jacket, shirt, and slacks, while Meghan Markle chose a Carolina Herrera poncho for the occasion.

During the event, Kevin Costner, the host and owner of the lavish estate, expressed his gratitude for the emergency responders. He stated, “We can celebrate people that you’d maybe never meet, the ones who are the first to rush in.”

While Costner's highly-publicized divorce battle with estranged wife Christina Baumgartner made headlines recently, he chose not to reference it during the fundraiser. Instead, he praised Santa Barbara County's First Responders for their dedication and service.

One805 Live! is a philanthropic initiative that aims to support local emergency services and improve the safety of the community. The event's success and star-studded attendance underscore the importance of recognizing and appreciating the efforts of first responders.

The gala brought together actual royalty and Hollywood royalty in a charitable endeavor, highlighting the power of unity and generosity in making a positive impact on society.