Spotify ended the deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's podcast, concluding the podcast after only one season. Archetypes, which launched August of last year, was a podcast about dissecting, investigating, and subverting labels that hold women back. The show wasn't renewed for a second season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a joint statement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Spotify, they said that they have “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Apparently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry failed to make enough content for Spotify, the audio platform, to payout their $20 million contract in full. However, a talent agency that reps Meghan said that though her contract ended, she's continuing to make content for Archetypes on a different platform, but it isn't clear which.

Archewell, Harry and Meghan's company, retains the IP rights to the podcast and existing 12 episode first season. The existing episodes of the series will be available on Spotify, but it's not clear if Archewell will release those episodes wide on all major podcast platforms.

Meghan and Harry launched Archetypes in 2020 after they reportedly signed a multi-year deal with Spotify. However, it premiered in August of 2022, featuring guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu, Paris Hilton, Issa Rae, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. The series also had the highest first-week streams at launch for a podcast in the U.S., according to last year’s Spotify Wrapped list. But apparently it wasn't enough to keep the podcast on board.