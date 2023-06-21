A new report suggests that several interviews conducted for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's podcast were not actually done by the Duchess herself. According to Podnews, multiple sources claim that some of the interviews were carried out by Markle's staff, with her recording the questions at a later date, Yahoo reports. While specific episodes were not mentioned, it is likely that high-profile guests such as Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling, and Mariah Carey interacted with Markle for their episodes. Still, that didn't prevent Stephen A. Smith from chiming in.

Although it is not uncommon for producers to conduct interviews in Hollywood, the deceptive aspect here appears to be the addition of Meghan's voice in post-production. Allison Yarrow, author of “90s Bitch: Media, Culture, and the Failed Promise of Gender Equality,” revealed on social media that she worked with producer Farrah Safarfi when she was interviewed for the Archetypes episode titled “To ‘B' or not to ‘B'?”

Meanwhile, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from Spotify during an episode of his own podcast. Smith made it clear that he wasn't particularly interested in the royal family, stating that unless they were criticizing their own family, he didn't believe anyone cared about their opinions. While acknowledging Markle's talent, citing her performance on the show “Suits,” Smith emphasized that the public's interest lies in family-related controversies.

Stephen A. Smith: Nobody cares about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unless they’re insulting their family’ https://t.co/OSiogI3uBO pic.twitter.com/B3EiRUkAED — New York Post (@nypost) June 20, 2023

Neither Meghan Markle nor her representatives have commented on the allegations of faked interviews. However, these accusations cast a shadow over the time the Sussexes spent with Spotify and add further scrutiny to their podcast endeavors.

It remains to be seen how this revelation will impact the public's perception of Meghan Markle and the future of her podcasting career. As for Stephen A. Smith, his candid remarks highlight the limited interest in the royal couple's opinions unless they involve familial disputes.