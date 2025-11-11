Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick's daughter-in-law were both present at the UNC Tar Heels football game over the weekend, but there was reportedly no notable interaction between the two.

The UNC football team is led by Belichick, who has been dating Hudson since 2023. Jennifer Schmitt is married to Belichick’s son, Stephen Belichick. The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach shares Stephen Belichick, Brian Belichick, and Amanda Belichick with ex-wife Debby Clarke.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, Schmitt and Hudson kept their distance as the Tar Heels defeated the Stanford Cardinal 20-15.

Why might Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick's daughter-in-law be at odds?

Following the viral CBS Sunday Morning interview earlier this year, when Hudson interjected during Tony Dokoupil's question about how the couple met, Schmitt criticized the former cheerleader's behavior.

“Publicists act in a professional manner and don’t ‘storm’ off set delaying an interview,” Schmitt wrote in response to a comment left by comedian Nikki Glaser, on Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski’s Dudes on Dudes podcast.

Hudson defended herself, writing on Instagram at the time, “I will not be cyber-bullied into submission. I will continue to stand for love, authenticity and permissibility of nonconformity. They can burn me at the stake, but they cannot burn out my light!”

Belichick also stood up for Hudson as he explained why she was in attendance at the interview. “Jordon was present at the CBS interview because David Kass, the Simon & Schuster publicist, was not there. I included Jordon in the book acknowledgments because she was a creative contributor to the book, including having the idea for formatting the 4 special pages in the book,” Belichick's email read that were obtained by North Carolina local news outlet, WRAL News, via UNC.

While there might be some feelings still lingering over Schmitt's comments, Hudson made a joke of the whole ordeal last month when she referenced the viral moment as her Halloween costume.

“The costume I never seem to be able to take off,” Hudson captioned her Instagram post.