Before she was one of WWE's top stars, Liv Morgan got into a real fight with former Superstar Mandy Rose, who has since been released.

Another released star, Sonya Deville, recalled the altercation, which occurred during one of WWE's promo classes, on CJ Perry's Identity Crisis podcast.

“I hear one of them say, ‘What, b***h?’ And I’m like, wait— is this real? ‘” she recalled. “You could feel the intensity when they’re no longer working? Mandy had Gionna’s [Liv’s] hair. Gianna had Mandy’s hair. They’re screaming and swinging for the fences.”

Deville and some of the male Superstars separated them. Some of the coaches were yelling as well. Rose may have gotten the last laugh, as she took a shot at Morgan's hair extensions.

Morgan was yelling that Rose was pulling her hair. Rose quickly responded, “At least my hair is real, b***h!” which got a laugh from Deville and others.

While the origins of the fight are not 100% clear, it sounds like one of them threw a punch too stiffly. Deville wouldn't concede which one did it, but Perry said it was “probably” Morgan. “It will be safe where she lays it,” Perry explained. “[Her passion] is the reason, in my opinion, she's been champion and pinned Ronda Rousey three times.”

Ex-WWE star Mandy Rose won the battle, but Liv Morgan may have won the war

Article Continues Below

While Morgan may have lost their encounter, she is still a top star in WWE. Rose was released in 2022 and had her 413-day NXT Women's Championship reign abruptly ended.

Currently, Morgan is on a hiatus from WWE due to her latest shoulder injury. She has been absent for several months, but she is seemingly going to make her return soon.

Morgan was coming off a 226-day reign as Women's World Champion, which ended at the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on Jan. 6, 2025.

Her shoulder injury occurred during the June 16, 2025, edition of RAW. Morgan was facing Kairi Sane in a singles match. Early on, she fell awkwardly on her shoulder. She immediately rolled out of the ring, and she was subsequently brought backstage for further evaluation, ending the match.