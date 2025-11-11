Finally, after over two decades, WWE star John Cena is a Grand Slam Champion after beating Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship on Monday Night RAW.

Several Superstars congratulated him on social media following the win. The reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, congratulated Cena while bragging about their “GOAT” status. They posed with their belts for a picture.

Intercontinental championships. It’s a GOAT thing. We are the greatest wrestlers of all time. It’s not us saying it. Everybody says it. Sports Illustrated says it. Bleacher Report says it. HHH says it. pic.twitter.com/WNAGKfbuxT — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Intercontinental Championships. It’s a GOAT thing,” said Lynch. “We are the greatest wrestlers of all time. It’s not us saying it. Everybody says it. Sports Illustrated says it. Bleacher Report says it. [Triple H] says it.”

Kofi Kingston, a former four-time Intercontinental Champion, quote-posted a post by WWE about Cena's win, saying, “Congrats, kid. Welcome to the club. Took yo ass long enough…”

The Miz, one of Cena's oldest rivals, quipped that it took him “long enough” to finally win the Intercontinental Championship. However, he remains proud.

“Took ya long enough,” The Miz said. “You finally did it. Grand Slam Champion, congrats, but here’s the thing. You won the title I made prestigious. Which means when I win this tournament, I’m not just winning gold… I’m restoring legacy [Miz vs. Cena].”

Article Continues Below

Finally, John Cena is a WWE Intercontinental Champion

After over two decades, Cena has finally won a WWE championship that has alluded him: the Intercontinental Championship. He beat Mysterio in an impromptu match on RAW on Nov. 10.

Cena opened the show by delivering a promo in Boston, near his hometown of West Newberry. He was interrupted by Mysterio, who was livid after the events of last week involving his father, Rey Mysterio.

However, Cena didn't take kindly to Mysterio's interruption. He challenged him to a match, “any place, any time,” and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who was standing in the ring with them, booked the match on the spot.

Mysterio put his Intercontinental Championship up for grabs in their match. This ended his run of 204 days with the Intercontinental Championship. He previously won it at WrestleMania 41 from Bron Breakker in a fatal four-way match.