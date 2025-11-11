The NBA lost one of its most electric and complex figures this week. Four-time All-Star and former Knicks legend, Michael Ray Richardson, remembered as much for his dazzling play as his redemption story, died Tuesday in Lawton, Oklahoma, at 70. His attorney and close friend, John Zelbst, confirmed the news to Andscape, noting that Richardson passed shortly after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, per ESPN.

Zelbst reflected on the magnitude of Richardson’s journey. “He lived life to the fullest,” he said. “Overcame the most incredible odds to accomplish what he did in life. He serves as an example on how to redeem yourself and make something of yourself.”

A star born in New York

Nicknamed “Sugar,” Richardson was drafted fourth overall by the New York Knicks in 1978 after starring at the University of Montana. In New York, he quickly became a fan favorite for his mix of flair and fearlessness, averaging 15 points and nearly eight assists per game over four seasons. The Knicks described him as “one of the fiercest defensive players of his era” in a statement following his passing, extending condolences to his family and teammates.

Richardson’s impact on both sides of the ball stood out. He led the NBA in steals three times and earned four All-Star selections while splitting time between the Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and New Jersey Nets. His 1984–85 season with the Nets remains legendary: 20.1 points, 8.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and a league-best three steals per game, earning him the NBA Comeback Player of the Year honor.

Article Continues Below

Tributes and reflection on his legacy

The Brooklyn Nets also issued a statement, calling Richardson “a beloved member of the Nets family” and expressing “deepest condolences to the Richardson family.”

Isiah Thomas, a longtime friend and Hall of Famer, once told Andscape that Richardson was more than likely the toughest opponent he ever faced. “He had it all as a player,” Thomas said. “He was taller, just as fast, could shoot from anywhere, and his post-up game was elite.” Former NBA guard Quinn Buckner echoed that sentiment, adding, “Back when he played, the best guards were Magic and then Sugar.”

While Richardson’s career was cut short in 1986 after multiple violations of the league’s drug policy, his redemption came overseas. He starred in Italy and France for over a decade, showing that his love for basketball outlasted his NBA exile. He retired in 2002, leaving behind a complicated yet inspiring legacy of brilliance, downfall, and resilience.