Recently, former professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi had “emergency surgery,” which the father of Jey and Jimmy Uso revealed on his podcast.

During the latest edition of his Off the Top Rope podcast, Rikishi revealed that he recently underwent surgery. Luckily, he feels “like a new person,” and he's just “grateful” to be okay.

“It was an emergency type of surgery, and I'm going to leave it at that,” he revealed. “It took about six hours to be able to be under the knife. I woke up feeling great — I feel like a new person.”

While he did not disclose what the surgery was for, he noted that they “caught just time. “[By] the grace of God and the surgeons that were there that day, I’m here today to be able to sit and talk with you,” he said. “I woke up feeling a different way when I got wheeled back to the room into the hospital, meaning just grateful.”

Don't expect the WWE legend to take things for granted going forward — it appears Rikishi has a new lease on life following his surgery.

Is WWE legend Rikishi okay after his surgery?

Article Continues Below

Luckily, Rikishi reassured fans that he is okay after his surgery. He promised that he is on the mend and not going anywhere in the near future.

“I am fine,” he revealed about his health status. “Big Kishi is here, I ain't going nowhere soon, and I just wanna continue to embrace everybody.”

Rikishi has not been a full-time professional wrestler in over a decade. However, he has made sporadic appearances in WWE since his in-ring retirement.

He made a name for himself in the WWF, which has since become WWE. His first stint lasted from 1992 to 1998. Following his exit, he competed on the independent circuit for about a year before returning to WWE.

Rikishi would remain in WWE until 2004, before once again leaving for the independent circuit. He would have a stint in TNA as well before his retirement.

He was a one-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion (with Samu and Rico), and a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion (with Scotty 2 Hotty).