Antonio Brown is pleading not guilty to the attempted murder charges following an alleged incident in Miami earlier this year.

The former NFL star was detained in Dubai last week and extradited to the United States. Brown's attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, believes that Brown was acting in self-defense in response to the May boxing event in Miami.

“I took this case because I passionately believe in Brown’s defense,” Eiglarsh told NBC in a press release. “The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served.”

Back in May, Brown attended a boxing event hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross. In videos circulating throughout social media at the time, it appeared that Brown was in confrontation with other attendees outside in the parking lot. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is accused of firing gunshots in the air to clear the noise.

Following reports that the Super Bowl champion was arrested, Brown spoke out on X.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Brown wrote on X. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.”

The former NFL star continued that he will be seeking legal action on the men that attacked him. “I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love.”

Brown is most likely going to argue that he was abiding by Florida’s broad “stand your ground” law, however, that is not clear at this time. He faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.