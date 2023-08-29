Five years after their grand wedding ceremony, Meghan Markle‘s wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, has unveiled a touching detail about the Duchess of Sussex's bridal attire, Eonline reports. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Clare Waight Keller disclosed that they had honored the tradition of incorporating “something blue” into Meghan's wedding ensemble by sewing a small piece of the fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry into the hem of her wedding gown.

“We basically sewed it into the hem of the wedding dress, so she was the only one that knew that it was there,” Clare Waight Keller revealed. The discreet inclusion was a little blue gingham check, making it a perfect personal memento tucked away inside the dress.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meghan had previously alluded to this sentimental touch in the 2018 HBO documentary “Queen of the World” but had not disclosed its exact location. “Somewhere in here, there's a piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside — it was my something blue,” she had shared. “It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date.”

Clare Waight Keller, who was the first female artistic director of Givenchy when she designed Meghan's classic, minimal wedding gown, also discussed the design choices made for the iconic dress. Meghan Markle aimed to bring “simplicity and timeless elegance” to her ensemble, combining effortless American style with a fresh and personal touch. The result was a gown that was neither overly feminine nor minimal but rather struck a perfect balance between modernity and classic sophistication, defying association with any specific decade.

Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding was a global spectacle, with an estimated 29 million viewers tuning in to witness their historic union.