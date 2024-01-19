Melisa Barrera opens up on the Scream franchise exit for the first time and updates fans on her friendship with her co-stars.

Actress Melissa Barrera, known in Scream, opened up publicly about her departure from the franchise for the first time.

During the 2024 Sundance Film Festival premiere of her movie ‘Your Monster' on Thursday, Melissa Barrera gets candid on her Scream 7 exit. And discussed her current relationship with the cast.

Last year, reports suggested that the 33-year-old actress was let go from Scream 7 due to her social media posts related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Melissa addressed her exit. Instead of hostility as many would expect, she expressed gratitude for the impact she had on the franchise. “I’m just so grateful for what I got to infuse in the franchise, and that’s something I’ll be proud of forever,” she shared.

At the premiere, Melissa joined co-stars Tommy Dewey, Meghann Fahy, Edmund Donovan, and Kayla Foster. This reminds the actress of a possible reunion for Scream characters.

Reflecting on a recent reunion with her Scream colleagues at an Emmys weekend party, Melissa emphasized the enduring bond they share. “We’re family for life. If we’re ever in the vicinity of each other, we always find each other, and that’s what happened at that event.”

Despite her departure from Scream, she also holds dear their friendship. “When we find each other, we just want to spend the night with each other, and nothing is ever going to change that.”

To date, Melissa Barrera remains connected to her Scream co-stars, underscoring the lasting relationships forged during their time together on set. The actress also teased another upcoming horror movie, with the recent release of its trailer generating anticipation among fans.