Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and more of the Scream cast reunite in a new photo.

In the wake of the Scream 7 cast falling apart with Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega's exits, they reunited with their cast-mates.

A Scream reunion

Before the MPTF's Evening Before Gala. Barrera posted an image on her Instagram that includes Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Ortega. The four made up the “Core Four” in the recent Scream films.

Also included in the image her Scream 6 cast members Liana Liberato and Tony Revolori, Jack Quaid (who starred in the fifth film), and Skeet Ulrich (who played Billy Loomis in the original film).

Last year, Melissa Barrera was dropped from the upcoming Scream 7. This was in the aftermath of her posts about the Israel-Hamas war. One day later, Jenna Ortega also dropped out of the project. Scheduling conflicts due to her Wednesday Season 2 commitments were cited as the reason behind the move.

Christopher Landon, known for directing horror films Freaky and Happy Death Day, dropped out of the project as well. He was slotted to take over the director's chair from Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed the fifth and sixth films. The last two Scream films were huge hits, making $138 million and $169 million, respectively.

That leaves two members of the “Core Four,” Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. It's unclear what direction Paramount takes with the upcoming Scream 7. Losing stars of Barrera and Ortega's caliber are huge blows. Perhaps they will start anew once again or consider calling back the OG star, Neve Campbell.