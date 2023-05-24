2023 has been a great year for Melissa Barrera. The In the Heights breakout star stepped up and delivered a great performance in Scream VI and also gave great dramatic performances in All the World is Sleeping and Carmen. She’ll reteam with Radio Silence’s Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin for a new Universal monster movie, and she has given a tease of what’s to come in the upcoming untitled movie.

Speaking to DiscussingFilm about Carmen, Barerra was asked if she could give any sort of tease about the upcoming Radio Silence-directed monster movie, to which she confirmed that the film is “very different from Scream and it’s in the Monster Universe.”

She also confirmed that the monster in this film is far different than what she has previously encountered. “It’s a different kind of monster than Ghostface,” said Barrera.

But at this point, that’s about as much as Barerra can say. “I don’t what else I can say because they didn’t even release the title! I was so surprised, they don’t even want you to know what the movie is called. So, I’m not sure that I can say anything, but there’s some action in there and there’s a lot of suspense and yeah, some creatures,” she concluded.

Whenever the time is right, we’ll surely learn more about this project. Seeing what Radio Silence’s Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin were able to do with the Scream franchise beginning with last year’s fifth installment, it’s not out of the question that the duo breathes new life into Universal’s Monster Universe — a franchise in dire need of something new after the recent attempts at bringing it back to life.

Melissa Barrera has seen her stock rise substantially over the past couple of years. Once again, she really stepped up from the fifth to sixth installment in the Scream franchise — giving a great performance that cemented her as the series’ face going forward with Jenna Ortega. Expect this next collaboration with Radio Silence should bring out the best in her once again.