Former Nickelodeon star Melissa Joan Hart has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Investigation Discovery's docuseries “Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” which investigates allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and toxic workplaces at some Nickelodeon shows during the network's heyday in the 1990s and early 2000s, Deadline reports. Hart, known for her roles in “Clarissa Explains It All” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” addressed the issue during an episode of Meghan McCain's podcast, “Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat,” on March 28.
Hart, who starred in “Clarissa Explains It All” for five seasons between 1991 and 1994, expressed solidarity with those who have come forward with their experiences but stated that she personally did not go through the situations described in the docuseries. While she admitted to not having watched the series yet, she acknowledged the importance of doing so.
#MelissaJoanHart opened up about her own experiences as a #Nickelodeon child star amid the release of #QuietOnSet. https://t.co/qHakr4Uytg (🎥: Citizen McCain) pic.twitter.com/KHH87dlwbH
— TMZ (@TMZ) March 29, 2024
The actress emphasized that she has never heard directly from any Nickelodeon star about the alleged incidents portrayed in the documentary. However, she affirmed her belief in the individuals who have shared their stories and expressed her trust in their experiences.
“I don't know other people's experiences and I'm not negating anything anyone else says,” Hart stated. “I absolutely trust and believe them, 100%.”
Regarding her own experience on Nickelodeon, Hart acknowledged that the network may have pushed child actors harder than legally allowed, especially in terms of work hours. She described her time on the network as fun but acknowledged the challenges of balancing school and filming.
Differences Working In Orlando for Hart
While Hart noted that her experience in Orlando with Nickelodeon was largely positive, she highlighted the demanding work schedule imposed on child actors. Despite this, she emphasized that she felt supported and protected by the crew and cast during her time on the network.
“I was surrounded by an amazing crew, an incredible cast that took such good care of me,” Hart recalled. “These people were protective of me.”
She added, “Not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten. There were some good eggs — there were some people that really took care of me.”
Melissa Joan Hart's response to the “Quiet on the Set” controversy echoes similar sentiments expressed by other former Nickelodeon stars. Kenan Thompson, known for his roles in “All That” and “Kenan & Kel,” also addressed the allegations, stating that while he was not aware of any abuse, he sympathizes with those who have been victimized.
In response to the series, Nickelodeon issued a statement affirming its commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment. While the network cannot verify or refute allegations from decades ago, it stated that it investigates all formal complaints as part of its dedication to upholding high standards and meeting the expectations of its audience.
As the debate surrounding the “Quiet on the Set” docuseries continues, former Nickelodeon stars like Melissa Joan Hart provide valuable perspectives on the complex issues raised by the investigation. Their voices contribute to a broader conversation about accountability and the well-being of child actors in the entertainment industry.