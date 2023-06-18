The Memphis Tigers will look to improve their mark in the ACC this season. We are here to share our college football odds series, making a Memphis over-under win total prediction and pick.

Memphis went 7-6, including a 3-5 mark in the ACC. Now, they look to improve on their mark in their own conference. Things started badly for the Tigers as they lost 49-23 to Mississippi State. However, they battled back in the following week with a 37-13 victory over Navy on the road. The Tigers defeated Arkansas State 44-32 and Temple 24-3 afterward. Unfortunately, a long slump soon began.

It started with a 33-32 loss to Houston. Then, they fell 47-45 in four overtimes at East Carolina. The Tigers fell 38-28 against Tulane. Finally, they lost 35-28 to UCF to make it four losses in a row. But the Tigers ended the losing streak by defeating Tulsa 26-10. Next, they shut out North Alabama 59-0. But they fell 34-31 to SMU in the following week before ending things with a 38-10 victory over Utah State.

The Tigers did not see any of their players get drafted to any team in the NFL. However, they did see a couple of their players sign with NFL teams. Punter Joe Doyle tried out for the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, defensive back Quindell Johnson signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson had 77 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, and four pass breakups in his final season at Memphis.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 8.5 wins: +112

Under 8.5 wins: -138

Why Memphis Can Win 8.5 Games

There is plenty of optimism for the Tigers as they enter the 2022 season. Therefore, there will be lots of eyes on the offense as many expect it to roll out and score many points throughout the season.

Quarterback Seth Henigan is back and ready to rumble. Significantly, he passed for 6,881 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions through the past two seasons. Expect Henigan to continue to make big plays happen. Furthermore, he will have plenty of weapons, as well as support in the backfield.

Running back Jeyvon Decker had 544 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. Likewise, running back Brandon Thomas had nine touchdowns through nine games before suffering a season-ending injury. The Tigers also added Blake Watson through the transfer portal. Significantly, he has rushed for over 2,000 yards through the past two seasons.

The defense will become a big focus for the Tigers. Ultimately, they led the ACC with 22 takeaways. They were 5-0 when forcing three turnovers or more. Now, they have added defensive tackle Adrius Jones from the transfer portal and should see more.

Memphis will win nine games because Henigan is borderline elite and will make the Tigers exciting every week. Additionally, the three-headed monster at running back will make things fascinating. This defense will also force turnovers every week to give the Tigers a great chance to win weekly. Likewise, they will win the closer games this time around.

Why Memphis Can Not Win 8.5 Games

There are still some issues the Tigers need to address to have a chance to win this season. Ultimately, winning teams usually have good protection on the offensive line. The Tigers did not have a good line last season.

They have some players returning. Unfortunately, the interior is not huge. It leads to missed blocks and Henigan running for his life. Therefore, the line must figure out how to fix this and make better blocks.

The most significant issue will be the defense. Yes, they had plenty of takeaways. But it also set a precedent for a team that either goes all-in or does nothing. Thus, there must be some improvement. The defense allowed 26 points per game last season. Ultimately, not having a good pass rush was a big reason for this. The team generated only 21 sacks in 2022. Moreover, they lost CamRom Jackson to Florida. Zy Brockington and Hank Pearson must show the ability to produce a pass rush. Substantially, an improved pass rush will lead to more victories.

Memphis will not win nine games because the Tigers still have numerous issues on the line. Additionally, not having a pass rush will continue to hurt the Tigers.

Final Memphis Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The offense will be fun to watch. Moreover, the running backs will be all over the place. The defense should be better this time around and form a better pass rush. Thus, expect better results from the Tigers this season with a few more wins.

Final Memphis Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 wins: +112