Memphis women’s basketball narrowly escaped a huge HBCU upset over Mississippi Valley State in their season-opening game on Monday. Memphis entered the game as the clear favorites, ready to start their season with a successful victory over a Devilettes team that has struggled significantly in recent years. Under the leadership of Sh’Diamond McKnight, the team took on the Lady Tigers, showcasing a glimpse of the potential that could be realized when they enter conference play.

Diamond was far and away the best player on the court for the Devilettes, as she neared a rare quadruple-double: 22 points, nine steals, eight assists, and eight rebounds. She also hit six of her eight free throws and knocked down two three-pointers. But, ultimately, Memphis emerged victorious featuring Ti’lan “Tilly” Bohler, a familiar face to SWAC hoops competitors.

Bohler transferred from Jackson State to Memphis following the departure of former head coach Tomekia Reed to Charlotte. She finished the afternoon with 11 points, four rebounds, one block, and one steal as she finds herself on another immensely talented team that looks to stay competitive in the college basketball landscape. She was one of five players that finished the game in double figures for the Tigers, with Hannah Riddick leading the pack and having a career night.

Riddick ended the game with 26 points and 17 rebounds, her contributions proving invaluable as the team battled for victory. After the game, Memphis head coach Alex Simmons sung her praises for her stellar play.

“Hannah is someone we challenged to come out here and take the game. She’s been working all summer and it showed off here today.”

Following their win, Memphis looks to continue their strong start to the season as they face off against Mississippi State on Thursday and Samford on Sunday. Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State will face off against Lipscomb University before getting a few days of rest and practice before a big matchup against Arkansas Sitate.