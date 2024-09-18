The Pac-12's continued expansion was put on pause Wednesday morning, as Memphis and Tulane are not a part of the conference. After programs like San Diego State committed to the Pac-12, others have been more difficult to convince. Colorado State, Boise State, and Fresno State also emerged as new members of the conference.

The Pac-12 is on to Step 2 in its effort to create a Best of the Rest conference. Since grabbing the best of the Mountain West Conference, it wants the pinnacle of the American Athletic Conference. The Pac-12 would like to poach the AAC's top schools, Memphis and Tulane to begin real conversations with prospective TV partners. To achieve that goal, the conference needs a minimum of eight schools.

The Athletic mentioned how the conference wants to give between $10 to $15 million per school per year, while other sources call that number premature and can be circumstantial. The Mountain West is estimated to give $6 million annual per-school payouts from TV and the AAC’s $7 million for original members like Memphis and Tulane.

Why is Memphis, and Tulane to the Pac-12 not a done deal?

Sources told The Athletic that the two AAC schools are the top targets for the Pac-12. Although conversations are happening, it’s not clear that Memphis and Tulane are sold on the Pac-12's plan. AAC commissioner Tim Pernetti was at last Saturday’s Tulane-Oklahoma football game in Norman and was in Memphis on Tuesday for a previously scheduled visit.

“The speculation is going to be speculation,” Pernetti told local reporters. “There never seems to be any point where people are spending more effort building than they are maybe trying to tear down. As we look at the landscape, there’s an opportunity right now to continue to build on this stuff. I feel great about the membership right now, especially because of the transparency in the conversations that we’re having.”

The success of both programs looms large, especially in football. During the 2023 season, Tulane had an 11-3 record, while winning all eight conference games. On the other hand, Memphis went 10-3 but won six conference games. Both programs were second and fourth, respectively.

With SMU moving to the ACC, the two 10-win programs have a chance to dominate in the AAC. However, being in a Power-5 conference means more eyes on them. If the Pac-12 isn't able to reach the two eastern schools, they have their eyes on another pair of schools. UNLV and Air Force.

The Pac-12 is still figuring out their possible eastern partners. However, the ball is rolling to potentially grow the conference back to where it once was.