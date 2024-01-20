It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Memphis vs. Tulane prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It's a matchup of two teams looking to avenge losses in their previous games when the Memphis Tigers visit the Tulane Green Wave. The Tigers made quick work of the Green Wave in their AAC semifinal game last season, taking a 94-54 victory. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Memphis-Tulane prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Memphis led by as many as 20 points in their game with South Florida on Thursday. South Florida outscored the Tigers 42-26 in the second half, pacing them to a 74-73 comeback win. A concerning stat for the Tigers was their eight assists. “It's just a common theme for us.” Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway said after the game. “We've had this all year. We've been able to mask it, but it's there. Instead of talking about the other team, we're trying to square things up. It's just too much. You can't do it. You've got to win the game.”

Tulane also dropped their last game, falling 83-69 to UAB. Tulane was almost in danger of having two consecutive losses, but they overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to defeat Tulsa in overtime last Sunday. They haven't been good against the rest of the American Athletic Conference. They are 2-3 and sit in a tie for eighth place. The Green Wave has all five starters averaging more than 12.8 points. Kevin Cross leads the way with a mark of 17.1 points per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Memphis-Tulane Odds

Memphis: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: (-155)

Tulane: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: (+130)

Over: 168 (-110)

Under: 168 (-110)

How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulane

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis won't be an easy matchup for Tulane. The Tigers offense is ranked better than the Tulane defense in every statistical category. The most substantial difference, however, is in their scoring. Memphis' scoring offense is ranked 41st in the country, averaging 81.3 points per game. Tulane's defense is ranked 336th, which is near the bottom of Division I, allowing 78.9 points per game.

The Tulane offense is an elite group, but one place where the Memphis defense may capitalize is in limiting shot success. Tulane's interior offense is among the best, ranking 11th in field goal percentage. The Tigers' defense is about average with the rest of the nation, but they are above-average in field goal percentage allowed. They rank 79th, limiting their opponents to 41.2% from the field.

Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread/Win

The offense will be the story in this game. As mentioned earlier, Memphis' offense ranks better than Tulane's in every category. The same goes for the Tulane offense and Memphis defense. The difference is that Tulane's offense is even better. Tulane is eighth in the country with 86.1 points per game. The Memphis defense isn't as bad as Tulane's, but they still rank 259th. Tulane is a strong team down low, and they shoot the second-most free throws per game in Division I. This will likely be a high-scoring game, but in the end, Tulane's ability to wear down their opponent's defense and get to the line will benefit them. As pointed out by their coach, Memphis might be a bit weak right now between the ears. Tulane will frustrate them with their interior game and get their players in foul trouble early if Memphis lets them.

Final Memphis-Tulane Prediction & Pick

The best bet in this game is the over. These two teams love to score points and fail to play defense. Memphis scored over 100 points in back-to-back games before their loss to South Florida, and Tulane's abysmal defense will do nothing to slow that down. Tulane scored over 80 points in back-to-back games before their loss to UAB. Both teams are looking to bounce back in this game, and they rely on their offense to win games. Expect this game to open up and produce plenty of points.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Memphis-Tulane Prediction & Pick: Over 168 (-110)