ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Memphis and West Virginia will square off in the second Bowl of the season. The teams will square off at Toyota Stadium in the Frisco Bowl. Memphis was 10-2 this season, finishing fourth in the AAC, while West Virginia barely got into the bowls with a 6-6 record and ninth-place finish in the Big 12. West Virginia recently re-hired old coach Rich Rodriguez. He led the team from 2001 to 2007, owning a 60-26 record, four Big East Conference Championships, and two BCS bowl games. However, his tenure ended poorly when he was upset by Pitt in his final game and left for Michigan two weeks later. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Memphis-West Virginia prediction and pick.

Memphis-West Virginia Last Game – Matchup History

In the beauty of bowl season, these teams have never played against each other throughout their history. Memphis has a 46.7% win rate in bowl games, while West Virginia is behind them with a 42.5% mark.

Overall Series: 0-0

Here are the Memphis-West Virginia College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Memphis-West Virginia Odds

Memphis: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -190

West Virginia: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Memphis vs. West Virginia

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV:

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis finished the year on a heater, winning seven of their last eight games. However, the loss to UTSA will haunt them as they reflect on their failure to become the AAC Conference Champions. The Tigers entered the UTSA game as seven-point favorites despite the game being on the road, but lost 44-36. They righted the ship by winning their final three games but couldn't return to conference championship game contention. Losing players due to the transfer portal is always a concern now for bowl season, but it doesn't look like either of these teams is in danger of that happening. The Tigers have just two non-impact players on their inactive list.

Memphis' offense was a force this season, which could be a problem for West Virginia's abysmal defense, which will also be operating under a new coach. Memphis averaged 35.2 points this season, which was 19th in the country. They led the way with their passing game, one of West Virginia's main weaknesses. West Virginia's defense allowed 268.9 passing yards per game and 31.1 points.

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia doesn't appear to have any players leaving for the transfer portal. They also have some non-impact players on the inactive list, with receiver Traylon Ray being the only player with regular playing time this season. West Virginia had some disappointing losses this season, as they made a spectacle of it when they lost. They had a close matchup with Pitt, but that was the only one relatively close. Texas Tech blew them out in their final game of the season, and Kansas State and Iowa State also blew them out.

Final Memphis-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Memphis' explosive offense should be too much for West Virginia in this game. We mentioned that when the Mountaineers lost, they lost big, which could be bad news when facing the Tigers' offense. Take Memphis to blow this game open with their passing game and hold on for a convincing victory, which they have been doing all season.

Final Memphis-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: Memphis -4.5 (-110)