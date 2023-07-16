Sabrina Ionescu was the talk of the town following her insane 3-Point Contest performance on Friday night. Entering the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, all eyes were on the New York Liberty star, and to her credit, Ionescu did step up to the plate. However, it was Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd who ended up stealing the show in the highly-anticipated All-Star Game.

Loyd was voted as the WNBA All-Star Game MVP after her record-setting performance on Saturday night. The 29-year-old set a new WNBA All-Star Game record by dropping 31 points for Team Stewart as they blew out Team Wilson, 143-127. This was obviously thanks in large part to Loyd's heroic effort.

JEWELL LOYD WINS ALL-STAR MVP 🏆 LOYD SETS NEW WNBA ALL-STAR SCORING RECORD WITH 31 PTS 👏 pic.twitter.com/beFZ2BDCuq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 16, 2023

Loyd drained nine triples on the evening and one 4-point shot en route to her 31 points. As mentioned previously, Sabrina Ionescu kept her foot on the gas with an 18-point effort in the All-Star Game behind three consecutive four-point shots, but clearly, it was Jewell Loyd who had the far better evening.

“3s are more than 2s, I think I told Sabrina [Ionescu] that,” Loyd told ESPN after the game, via Sara Tidwell of Sporting News.

Loyd's remarkable performance has broken the previous WNBA All-Star Game scoring record of 30 points, which was set by Maya Moore in 2015 and Kelsey Plum in 2022. The Las Vegas Aces star also dropped 30 on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough to outscore Lloyd on her special evening.