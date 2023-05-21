Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is back in front of the home fans on Sunday for a matchup against the Chicago Sky, and she’s feeling all the love. The Mercury did a T-shirt giveaway featuring a Griner quote on it, and her introduction and special tribute whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

Check out this scene:

The Phoenix Mercury honored Brittney Griner before their home opener against the Chicago Sky 🙌 (via @TrevorMBooth) pic.twitter.com/gOiGbFP9qP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2023

The Phoenix Mercury crowd erupts as Brittney Griner is introduced in the starting lineup 🔊 It's her first home game in 585 days. What a moment 👏pic.twitter.com/JBBfCKU4wO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2023

Brittney Griner then quickly scored a basket to start the game, which again had the fans going wild:

Brittney Griner gets the AND-ONE for her first bucket back in front of the home fans and the crowd goes CRAZY 🔥pic.twitter.com/SVFwD2p5Gj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2023

Griner’s parents and wife Cherelle are in the building for this much-anticipated occasion:

Brittney Griner's parents and wife Cherelle are in attendance for her Phoenix Mercury homecoming game 🙌🧡 pic.twitter.com/aRvwQFNLYY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2023

Brittney Griner didn’t play for the Mercury last season because of her legal troubles in Russia. She was detained at a Moscow airport in February 2022 for allegedly possessing cannabis oil in her luggage. She was ultimately sentenced to nine years in prison but was released in December after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration worked out a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner vowed to play again for the Mercury, and here she is. She played in her first game back on Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks. While Phoenix got trounced, 94-71, Griner had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocks in her return.

It’s great to see Brittney Griner back in action after the ordeal she went through. Mercury fans are excited to have her back, and she will do her best to turn Phoenix around after missing her last season. The Mercury went 15-21 in 2022 and lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the playoffs. They lost to the Chicago Sky in the 2021 WNBA Finals with Griner in the lineup.