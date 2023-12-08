Despite lacking training facilities in detention, Mercury's Brittney Griner adapted her workout, earning respect from fellow detainees.

WNBA star Brittney Griner faced an uphill battle in maintaining her athletic form while detained in Russia, due to the absence of traditional training facilities and nutritional support. However, Griner's determination led her to find creative ways to keep fit, adapting her workout routine to the constraints of the detention environment.

Confronted with a basic and nutritionally inadequate diet in detention, far removed from the protein-rich, balanced meals essential for an athlete, Griner had to tackle significant dietary limitations. The meals provided were a far cry from her usual diet, which was meticulously planned to support her physical exertion and performance on the court.

More notably, Griner's approach to physical exercise in detention showcased her adaptability and resilience. Lacking access to gym equipment, she sought out the most physically demanding tasks available in the detention center, transforming them into a form of exercise. As her lawyer, Alexander Boykov, recalls, Griner expressed a willingness to engage in hard labor, preferring tasks that were more physically intensive and could be performed outdoors.

Her assignments in the sewing shop, for example, were adapted to suit her physical needs. Unable to fit at the sewing tables or handle needles adeptly due to her size, Griner took on the role of carrying heavy bolts of cloth, effectively turning it into a strength-training exercise. Additionally, she was part of a crew responsible for breaking up ice on walkways with heavy metal rods, an activity she approached as a workout. In a particularly memorable instance, Griner's height was put to use in knocking down icicles from eaves, turning a routine task into an impromptu fitness routine.

“Everybody loved her all along the way,” Boykov said, via T.J. Quinn of ESPN. “That's one of the things I will remember forever from this whole story.”

Griner's ability to adapt to her environment was met with admiration from both fellow detainees and staff. Her willingness to take on challenging physical work not only helped her maintain her physical condition but also endeared her to those around her. One of the touching gestures of support came from an older woman in the sewing shop who made a special uniform for Brittney Griner, tailored to fit her 6-foot, 9-inch frame and needs.

Instead of using the rougher fabric typically used for prisoner garments, the woman crafted Griner's clothing from the finer material used by employees. She incorporated an additional lining for extra warmth and discreetly stitched in hidden pockets, enabling Griner to conceal sweets or other contraband treats.