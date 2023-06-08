Brittney Griner has had emotional returns already in her first WNBA and home Phoenix Mercury games this season. She had another one on Wednesday when she and the Mercury traveled to Dallas, just two hours from where she played her college ball at Baylor.

Though the Mercury fell to the Dallas Wings, Griner had a game-high 24 points in front of a crowd that included the current Baylor women's basketball team. Griner was excited to play in front of some familiar faces and fellow Baylor basketball women.

“I played some of my best basketball there, met some really amazing people there, met my wife there,” Griner said. “I can't wait to get back. It's safe to say I'm never going overseas to play ball again, so in the offseason, I'll be able to actually go and see games. Just walk the same halls that I walked before.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It sounds like Griner will at least be taking next offseason off, but first, she has to focus on getting back to the dominant player she was before she was arrested and help the Mercury get back to the playoffs. A 1-4 start isn't what many expected, but Griner is averaging 22.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, proving it won’t take her long to get back to being one of the truly elite players in the WNBA.

The WNBA and basketball communities have been so great in welcoming Britteny Griner back and it is inspiring to see so many people shed their kindness upon her.