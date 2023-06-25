With their 97-74 loss to the Seattle Storm Saturday, the Phoenix Mercury (2-10) have tied their worst start in franchise history.

The Mercury have lost five straight games by an average of 18.8 points. Center Brittney Griner, who returned to the WNBA this season after she spent most of last year in Russian detainment, said she is trying to figure out what is going wrong with her team.

“What's happening isn't going to cut it,” Griner said, via ESPN's M.A. Voepel. “It's the first time I've ever had a record like this. It's really frustrating

“I don't know. I guess tear it down and rebuild it back up. I really don't get it.”

Griner returned Saturday from a hip injury she suffered June 13. She finished with 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting with six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Brittney Griner is the Mercury's leading scorer at 19.1 points per game.

Guard Diana Taurasi also returned from a hamstring injury versus the Storm. She had 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting, four rebounds and an assist.

Unfortunately for Phoenix, its third-leading scorer, Sophie Cunningham, suffered a back injury in the game. She had three points, two rebounds and a steal in 14 minutes.

“It seems pretty tough for us right now,” Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said, via Voepel. “I haven't gotten an update [on Cunningham]. Sophie's been really solid for us this season.

“It was great to have [Griner and Taurasi] back. They're such dominant players. I thought they did some really nice things.”

The Mercury will face the Dallas Wings Tuesday at Footprint Center.