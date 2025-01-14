Days before the WNBA free agency period opened, Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally made an announcement that the Phoenix Mercury enjoyed. Sabally announced she won't return to the Wings before the 2025 season. After an injury-riddled campaign, Dallas finished with a 9-31 record and could obtain the No. 1 pick.

Still, Sabally's desired exit leaves the door open for a variety of possibilities. The franchise could “core” her, meaning that they'll sign her to a one-year contract. This will increase her trade value and a more lucrative trade package from other teams.

Flipping to the Mercury, they're in an interesting spot. They have the star power to compete for a WNBA championship. However, some of their core might have more years behind them, than in front of them. For instance, the Mercury teased Diana Taurasi's potential retirement at the tail end of last season.

Conversely, center Brittney Griner is entering her 11th season in the league. Her offensive efficiency has increased, but her defensive impact is at a standstill. While she's still a premier shot blocker, Phoenix was one of the worst teams in a necessary category: rebounding.

The Mercury were one of the worst teams in the league in that category, as 32.3 rebounds per game isn't something to boast about. Even with a small-ball lineup, they would get dominated on the glass. 6-foot-9 Griner couldn't stop other players from crashing the boards with authority. Also, when Rebecca Allen went down, Sophie Cunningham took her spot.

Rebounding continued to degrees. It provided all the more reason for the Mercury to sign someone like Sabally for dominance and a legitimate presence on that end.

How can the Mercury trade for Satou Sabally?

Right now is tough, considering that Dallas hasn't cored her. However, when that happens, a trade will likely take place. One of the names that Phoenix could throw in would be Cunningham. She's on an expiring contract entering the 2025 season. Plus, she's entering the prime of her career.

There's been legitimate promise when she's been on the floor. The career 36.2 percent 3-point shooter had her best season in 2025. She started 20 of her 28 games and averaged 12.6 points per game. Not to mention, the Mercury forward has been a staple since being drafted.

However, trading her, and likely some draft picks could beef up the Mercury's interior. Sabally herself has averaged seven rebounds per game in her career. Although she's a force in the paint, she's a legitimate scorer. The Wings forward won the 2022-23 Most Improved Player award following a remarkable season.

Her efforts led Dallas to a playoff appearance. They swept the Atlanta Dream in the first round before facing off against the Las Vegas Aces. The eventual champions had the better of the Wings but showed some potential. The next season provided its own set of challenges.

A Sabally injury limited her availability until August. By then, it was too late for a playoff push. Following months of waiting for the inaugural Unrivaled season, that's when the news hit. All Sabally said was that she played her last game for Dallas at the end of the 2024 season. The Wings will make a move with Sabally; it's just a matter of when.

Could Satou Sabally end up in Phoenix?

Although she hasn't had the extension placed on her, it's a desirable location. A new $100 million practice facility, a WNBA original-12 team, and the Mercury's legacy could make it a crown jewel for the former Oregon standout. She's been through a carousel of general managers, and coaches, among other positions in Dallas.

Sabally could yearn for some consistency on all fronts. Plus, playing in front of a packed Mercury crowd could be the difference. Also, a core of Natasha Cloud, Kahleah Copper, Griner, and possibly Taurasi could entice the 202o second overall pick to make a new home in the Valley of the Sun.