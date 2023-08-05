The Phoenix Mercury have been without star player Brittney Griner for the past couple of games while she's taken a leave of absence from the team for a mental health break. It's been a tough season for the Mercury who have been one of the bottom teams in the WNBA this season. In what was supposed to be a celebration of Griner's return, it's instead been an inconsistent season involving the release of former head coach Vanessa Nygaard and the recent accusations from Skylar Diggins-Smith who is currently out on maternity. The Mercury received some good news though in that Griner is expected to make her return to the court at home this Saturday against the Seattle Storm as per Jeff Metcalfe of AZ Central.

#Mercury Brittney Griner will be back for Saturday home game vs Seattle after 3 games off for mental health break #wnba — jeffmetcalfe (@jeffmetcalfe) August 5, 2023

Brittney Griner last suited up for the Mercury on July 25 against the Atlanta Dream when she finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and one blocked shot while shooting 7-19 from the field. Griner was named to her eighth WNBA All-Star team this season and has been showing no signs of rust as she gets reacclimated to the court.

This season, Griner has been averaging 18.2 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocked shots with splits of 57.5 percent shooting from the field, 16.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

As it stands, the Mercury sit at 7-19 at in 1oth place in the WNBA standings. They are three and a half games back of the Chicago Sky for the eighth and final playoff spot.