The Phoenix Mercury received devastating news ahead of their first-round matchup against the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury will take on the Lynx without forward Rebecca Allen, who had a season-ending back procedure. She played in 18 games and started in every single one. Allen also dealt with a lingering hamstring issue she sustained before the Olympics.

Allen averaged 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 24.8 minutes of action for the Mercury. She also started in all of her 18 games. Allen allowed Phoenix to run a perimeter-centric offense with her stretching the floor from three. On the defensive side, she allowed the Mercury to run a myriad of options. Allen is strong enough to combat post players but is quick enough to stay in front of shiftier forwards and guards.

Her versatility proved pivotal in a lineup where the shortest player was point guard Natasha Cloud at 5'10. Although forward Sophie Cunningham provides size and shooting, Allen has proven playoff experience. She's been in the playoffs for four seasons and played beneficial minutes for the Connecticut Sun.

In the 2023 WNBA Playoffs, Allen averaged 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.5 steals in six games. She also started every game for the Sun. In a playoff picture where teams like the Las Vegas Aces have a plethora of experience, this loss truly hurts the Mercury.

How can the Mercury produce without Rebecca Allen?

Luckily, Cunningham is a near-carbon copy of Allen. Although Allen has proven to be a better defender, Cunningham has an expanded offensive game. Her ability to shoot from anywhere, in addition to a more stable ball-handle, has paid dividends. In the 2024 season, Cunningham shot 37.8% from three on 4.5 attempts per game.

They've continued to run the four-out offense, with center Brittney Griner dominating the paint. Also, the injury has made Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts make some intriguing lineup changes. Even with the lack of depth, the Mercury's first-round opponent could eliminate any concern.

Minnesota also runs a spread offense with lots of cuts, ball movement, and rotations on both sides of the ball. Allen and Cunningham have been able to consistently keep up with Lynx players like Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith. Although Allen is out, Cunningham has filled the void nicely since the Olympic break.

Heading into Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs, the Mercury have a chance to shock the WNBA world with a win. Regardless, they'll still miss Allen's floor spacing, defensive instincts, and playoff experience.