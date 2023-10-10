The biggest story in American soccer history happened this summer when Lionel Messi came stateside to play in the MLS. Arguably the best player in the world and one of the best players in the history of the sport, Messi instantly became the best player in MLS history. The start of his Inter Miami career has only furthered his legend, and now fans will have an inside look at the start of Messi's American soccer experience. Apple TV+ is releasing a documentary on Messi's early MLS journey titled ‘Messi Meets America'. Here is everything that you need to know before the documentary is released.

How to watch ‘Messi Meets America'

The newest Lionel Messi documentary will be available only on Apple TV+. 'Messi Meets America' is a six-part docuseries. The first three episodes premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The final three episodes will premiere later in the MLS season.

The documentary is coming out only weeks before the MLS Cup Playoffs kicks off. A hamstring issue forced Messi to miss some time as of recent, and while his injury is now healed, it came too late. Messi's Inter Miami has now been eliminated from playoff contention. Still, the start of Messi's MLS career was filled with highlight moments and demonstrated how generationally great he is. His arrival in the MLS was one of the most highly anticipated team changes in soccer history, MLS or otherwise.

What is the documentary about?

‘Messi Meets America' will take fans behind the scenes into Lionel Messi's journey to the MLS. The Argentinian left Paris Saint-Germain to join Inter Miami in July.

The docuseries looks at what led to Messi's decision to leave the bigger leagues in Europe behind and how he came to joining Inter Miami, a team that was one of the worst in the league prior to his arrival. Messi's decision to come to the MLS was the biggest news in the history of the league and completely revamped the popularity of the sport in the United States of America.

Fans will also get to relive the early success Messi found with Miami, including his last-minute game-winner in his debut game. Messi continued to dominate MLS competition, scoring nine goals in his first six games and bringing home the Leagues Cup for his team after scoring the initial goal in the Leagues Cup final. Since then, however, Messi has been hampered by injuries and has missed significant time.

Who is in ‘Messi Meets America'

Fans will get a firsthand perspective from Lionel Messi himself on his thoughts on coming to the United States to join Inter Miami. Messi is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and six-time European Golden Shoe winner with 819 career goals. These are just a handful of Messi's many career accolades, a list that is getting even deeper during his time with Miami.

Legendary soccer player David Beckham is the president and co-owner of Inter Miami, and he played a big part in convincing Messi to join his squad. Beckham plays a big part in the documentary as well.

‘Messi Meets America' is executive-produced by Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, Matt Renner, and Scott Boggins.

'Messi Meets America' is executive-produced by Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, Matt Renner, and Scott Boggins.

The docuseries is on Apple TV+.