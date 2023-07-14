After all the spending that Steve Cohen has done over the last several seasons, you'd think it would eventually pay off for the New York Mets somehow. Well, it hasn't as of the half way point of the 2023 season, and it almost had it's effects on them in the 2023 MLB Draft. Due to all the Mets excessive spending, they breached the MLB's Competitive Balance Tax, meaning they had their first pick at No. 22 dropped to all the way to No. 32. But something might have finally went in the Mets' favor this season, as they were able to walk away with Colin Houck, a 18-year-old shortstop from the state of Georgia.

The Mets select Colin Houck, SS

Despite being ranked as the 12th highest prospect, Houck unexpectedly fell to the Mets, making him a steal for not only the Mets, but of the entire draft.

“I would say we were surprised that he got down there to us,” Mets director of amateur scouting Drew Toussaint said, per MLB.com. “But super excited that he did.”

What had to excite the Mets was that Houck possesses a unique combination of strength and bat speed, that translates into plus raw power. As a right-handed hitter, he has already demonstrated the ability to drive balls in the air to his pull side, showcasing his home run potential. While he may swing and miss or chase pitches at times, there is enough optimism to believe that he can improve and become a fine major league hitter.

In his senior year of high school he tallied a slash line of.487/.589/.857 with eight home runs and 16 steals, that eventually won him the Gatorade Player of the Year award in the state of Georgia. It was those kinds of stats that earned him a scholarship to Mississippi State, to which the Mets will still have to cajole him out of.

The Mets found an athlete in Colin Houck

Not only is Houck an exceptional baseball player, but he's also a former three-star quarterback in high school, that received multiple Power-5 offers before eventually sticking with baseball. His athleticism is undeniable, and it's something that has the Mets extremely excited.

Between Houck's 6-foot-2, 190 pound frame and his impressive arm strength, the Mets have the ability to be a bit versatile with him, to where could play shortstop or third base. Even if he were to move to third base, his defensive range and bigger body type could allow him to be a plus defender.

“[He’s] an athletic kid,” Toussaint said. “We like the hit tool. … We like the defensive ability. We think he has the chance to develop some power. We’re real excited.”

Colin Houck has a legacy to uphold

Houck hails from Parkview High School, known for producing top-tier baseball talent. The school's track record includes big leaguers like former and current Atlanta Braves Jeff Francoeur and Matt Olson, both of whom were first-round draft picks. His raw power and hitting style even draw comparisons to Francoeur. At least Francoeur had some time with the Mets and not just with the Braves, making this a little easier for New York fans to accept the comparisons.

Mets rejoice with steal pick of Colin Houck

How the Mets were able to snatch grab a bit of luck in the pick of Houck with their first selection in the 2023 MLB Draft was perhaps a turn in better favors for the team from Queens. The fact that he was ranked much higher — The Athletic's Keith Law had him going as high as 11th — as a prospect further underscores the steal the Mets secured. With Houck's potential and the organization's commitment to player development, the Mets may have found a future star who could make a significant impact at the major league level one day.