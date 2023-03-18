Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Edwin Diaz suffered an unfortunate injury during a World Baseball Classic celebration with Team Puerto Rico. He is expected to miss the entire 2023 season as a result. Some people around the MLB world have blamed the WBC, while others have defended the tournament. But everyone is on the same page in terms of wishing Diaz a speedy recovery. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen shared a message with the All-Star closer following the incident, per The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get you better and take care of you,” Cohen told Diaz.

Cohen and the Mets are planning to help Diaz in any way they can as he deals with the injury.

Edwin Diaz also shared a message with Mets fans after receiving his injury diagnosis.

“To all my beloved fans, especially the Mets fans, I want to let you know that I am doing well and healing. I feel blessed and grateful for your support with messages and prayers, thank you very much,” Diaz tweeted. “I can’t wait to see you guys in NY again and play those trumpets.”

Edwin Diaz was the best closer in the National League a season ago. He finished the 2022 campaign with a stellar 1.31 ERA to go along with 32 saves for a playoff-bound Mets ball club. New York ultimately lost in the postseason, but Diaz established himself as a force in the bullpen without question.

The Mets feature enough depth to still compete amid Diaz’s injury absence. With that being said, his presence on the field will be missed by the team and the entire MLB world.