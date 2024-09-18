New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is hoping to get in a Triple-A game this weekend with the hope of potentially returning next week, but he stressed that he will not do it unless he is 100%, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“I've been working my tail off,” Kodai Senga said, via DiComo. “I need to make this work.”

Senga has been dealing with a left calf strain that he suffered shortly after returning from his shoulder injury that kept him out for the first half of the season for the Mets. His return was much anticipated, and him suffering the calf strain was a huge blow. Still, the Mets have been able to keep pace and are in a position to earn a wild card spot in the National League with quality play in the last week and a half.

It will be worth monitoring Senga's status and if he pitches in a Triple-A game in an attempt to return to the Mets next week. It is unknown how many pitches Senga will be able to throw if he does end up starting a game, but it would be a huge development for the Mets to get him back in any form as they make a push for the playoffs.

Mets looking to close in on playoff spot

Going into Wednesday's games, the Mets hold a two-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the final wild card spot in the National League. That does not mean it will be easy to clinch a spot down the stretch, but they do have the upper hand as of right now. It will take the Mets beating some good teams down the stretch to get in.

New York plays one more game against the Washington Nationals at home on Wednesday before starting a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies at home as well. The Phillies are a tough test, far ahead in the NL East and looking to close out the division.

Following that, the Mets will play perhaps the most pivotal series of their season, visiting the Braves for three games before going to play the Milwaukee Brewers for three games on the road to finish the regular season.

It will be interesting to see if Senga shows up in any of these remaining games, especially those three against the Braves. The Mets have done a great job to put themselves in this position after a rough start to the year. Now, it will be about closing out the season strong to secure a spot in the postseason.