The New York Mets are selling. They already traded SP Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers in a major move ahead of the 2023 deadline. Additionally, the team has dealt players such as CP David Robertson and OF Mark Canha away. Now, SP Justin Verlander is being mentioned in trade rumors. However, could the Mets truly shock the MLB world and trade 1B Pete Alonso away?

The answer is probably not. The slugger is under contract through 2024 (per Spotrac) and New York would likely prefer to get an extension done with him. If, however, an extension proves to be unrealistic, the Mets may consider trading Alonso.

Today, we are discussing why the Mets must trade Pete Alonso ahead of the 2023 deadline.

Why Mets must trade Pete Alonso ahead of 2023 deadline

The Mets, as aforementioned, have already proven to be sellers. No team likes to sell but it sometimes ends up being a necessity. Sure, there's still an outside chance that the team could make an NL Wild Card run. However, the odds of that happening are slim.

So the question is if the Mets want to enter a complete rebuild or simply re-tool. Trading Scherzer and now reportedly entertaining offers for Verlander points at a major rebuild. So why risk keeping Pete Alonso on the roster and possibly losing him after next season when you could trade him away right now and receive an eye-opening return?

In past years, there have been true superstars available ahead of the trade deadline. That hasn't exactly been the case in 2023 though, especially from a position player standpoint. Shohei Ohtani and his phenomenal two-way prowess is remaining with the Los Angeles Angels. Meanwhile, 3B Nolan Arenado is expected to stay with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mets can capitalize on the lack of superstars available by dealing Alonso away right now. It wouldn't be surprising to see New York acquire two-three future MLB stars in a deal. Those prospects could join MLB players on the Mets who are already locked up to long-term deals like SS Francisco Lindor and OF Brandon Nimmo in the coming years.

Pete Alonso's potential trade value

Pete Alonso is a superstar. He's consistently been among the best power hitting first baseman in the game over the years. At just 28-years old, Alonso is also still in his prime.

It should be noted that while his power has remained consistent in 2023, his batting average has dipped. As of this story's publication, the first baseman is hitting just .218/.314/.506 with an .819 OPS and 30 home runs. Nevertheless, almost every team around the league wouldn't mind adding a power threat like him.

Alonso's home run output has been tremendous throughout his career. He blasted a league-leading 53 home runs during his rookie season back in 2019 with the Mets. He followed that up by clubbing 16 homers during the shortened 2020 campaign. Since then, Alonso has hit 37 home runs (2021) and 40 home runs (2022). He's also been quite durable, appearing in at least 152 games (2020 excluded of course) in each season of his career.

Will the Mets actually trade Alonso?

Again, it still seems fairly unlikely that the Mets will trade him. But it isn't completely out of the question. Teams such as the Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros and others profile as decent fits for the slugger.

The Mets would be wise to at least entertain offers for Alonso and see if any team is willing to make them an offer they can't refuse.