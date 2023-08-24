Darryl Strawberry and Doc Gooden are about to become immortals in New York Mets franchise history.

The Mets announced they will retire Strawberry's and Gooden's numbers in the 2024 MLB season, per The Athletic's Tim Britton. The milestone takes place 38 years after the two men helped New York win its second World Series pennant in 1986.

Darryl Strawberry and Doc Gooden were cornerstones of the Mets' 1986 World Series title

Darryl Strawberry spent the first eight of his 17-year MLB career with the Mets. He was a feared lefty hitter who won the 1983 NL Rookie of the Year award and earned eight MLB All-Star selections.

Strawberry's 252 home runs are the most in franchise history. His 733 RBIs and .520 slugging percentage rank second in team history.

On the other hand, Gooden spent the first 11 of his 17-year MLB career with the Mets. He won the 1984 NL Rookie of the Year award. His 1985 MLB season was the most memorable of his career. He won 24 games and had an impressive 1.53 ERA that year. To nobody's surprise, he won the 1985 NL Cy Young Award.

Gooden finished his 11-year stint with the Mets with a 157-85 win-loss record, a 3.10 ERA, and 1,875 strikeouts.

Both Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden helped New York beat the Boston Red Sox in the 1986 World Series. They are also members of the New York Mets Hall of Fame. They will add another feather to their cap when the Mets raise their numbers above the Citi Field rafters next year.

The news is a breath of fresh air in the midst of New York's tumultuous 2023 MLB season. They entered the year with high expectations. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander were part of their starting rotation to begin the season. The Mets eventually dealt them prior to the trade deadline.

The Mets' 59-69 win-loss record currently ties them with the Washington Nationals for last place in the NL East division.

Hopefully, New York will turn things around by the time they retire Darryl Strawberry's and Doc Gooden's numbers next year.