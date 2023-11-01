The New York Mets have shown major interest in current Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell as they look to replace Buck Showalter. But the Mets are making sure to cast a wide net as they look to find the perfect manager.

New York interviewed Andy Green for the position on Monday, via Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Green is currently the Chicago Cubs bench coach.

Before moving to Chicago, Green served as the San Diego Padres manager from 2016-2019. He went 274-366 overall as the Padres failed to make the playoffs. They finished no higher than fourth in the NL West during Green's tenure.

But while his time in San Diego might not have gone to play, Green has plenty of experience coaching at the major league level. Alongside his four years as Chicago's bench coach, Green also spent a year as third base coach of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He spent ample time coaching in the minors, earning the Southern League's Manager of the Year award in 2013 and 2014.

Before he became a coach, Green was a ball player himself. During his time in MLB, he crossed path with the Mets in 2009. After playing overseas in Japan, Green signed with New York in 2009 for one final season in the big leagues.

Perhaps a reunion is in the cards. A strong interview would surely go a long way in helping him earn the job. Andy Green will certainly have to answer questions about his Padres tenure. But as an otherwise successful coach with ties to the Mets, New York is interested in Green.