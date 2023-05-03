A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Mother Nature got in the way of baseball in The Motor City, as rain forced the postponement of Tuesday night’s scheduled series opener between the New York Mets and the Detroit Tigers. However, that did not stop Mets star Brandon Nimmo from going the extra mile to give the fans a memorable night.

With the game canceled at Comerica Park, Brandon Nimmo decided to hang around to sign autographs and take selfies with Mets fans in attendance.

“A bunch of Mets fans in Detroit, surely disappointed by tonight’s postponement, at least received a consolation prize. Brandon Nimmo has been signing autographs, taking selfies and chatting up fans for the last 5-10 minutes,” tweeted Anthony DiComo.

Nimmo also posed for a picture with two young Mets fans outside the stadium.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Friendly reminder that the world is better with Brandon Nimmo in it. https://t.co/CYfgX9cSOm pic.twitter.com/F4zWVugHDB — Shane Kriegstein (@KriegsteinShane) May 3, 2023

The same fans will get to see the Mets and the Tigers finally start the series, hopefully, this coming Wednesday when former Detroit ace Max Scherzer gets the ball. The Tigers, on the other hand, will have Joey Wentz starting. Justin Verlander is also scheduled to make his debut for the Mets in this series after dealing with a back injury that has sidelined him for an extended period of time.

Brandin Nimmo and the Suns are coming off a 5-3 win against the Atlanta Braves at home last Monday to avoid a sweep in that series that also had two games postponed.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Brandon Nimmo is batting .320 with two home runs, 13 RBI, and two stolen bases.