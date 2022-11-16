Published November 16, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Buck Showalter is once again the best manager in his league. By winning the 2022 National League Manager of the Year award, the Mets skipper has broken his tie with Tony La Russa for the most number of such awards with different teams.

Showalter had won the prestigious award before with the New York Yankees (1994), the Texas Rangers (2004), and the Baltimore Orioles (2014). Winning it just once is already quite a feat. Doing it multiple times with four different clubs is a legendary achievement that might not be matched for a long time. Moreover, it’s worth noting that Buck Showalter collected all those awards across four different decades.

Buck Showalter edged out Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker for the award after steering the Mets to a 101-61 record — the first time New York has won at least 100 times since the 1988 MLB season. The Mets clinched a wild-card spot in the 2022 MLB playoffs, but were not able to get out of that round after falling prey to the San Diego Padres in three games.

The Mets and the Braves ended with a tied record by the end of the regular season but it was Atlanta who ultimately won the National League East division based on a head-to-head tiebreaker. Nevertheless, Mets nation must still be thankful for the fine job Buck Showalter did in the dugout in 2022, delivering the team to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Terry Francona, meanwhile, won the 2022 Manager of the Year award in the American League.