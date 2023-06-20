New York Mets' catcher Francisco Alvarez received negative X-rays in his right hand after a foul ball hit him in the eighth inning, according to manager Buck Showalter.

“The preliminary X-rays on Francisco were negative. We'll see how sore he is tomorrow,” Showalter said. “That one scared me. He's a tough kid, and when he shows you that much discomfort, it worries you.”

According to Mets beat writer Tim Healy, Alvarez's injury status is day-to-day and he hasn't been ruled out for Tuesday.

The Mets' rookie is off to a very strong season. Alvarez's 12 home runs are second in baseball among catchers this season — in just 49 games. The last catcher in his age 21 season or younger to hit at least 12 home runs was Darrell Porter in 1973.

Alvarez signed with the Mets as a free agent back in 2018 at just 16 years old. He played in New York's farm system in 2019 and 2021-22 (the 2020 MiLB season was canceled). Alvarez was called up last September and appeared in five games. He began the 2023 season in Triple-A before he joined the Mets following Omar Narvaez's injury.

The Mets can hardly afford to lose another everyday starter. At 34-38, New York is fourth in the NL East and 12 games back from the Atlanta Braves. They did put together their best win of the season Monday over the defending champion Astros, however.

Ace Max Scherzer went 8 innings and allowed one run. Shortstop Francisco Lindor finally had a big night with two hits and five RBIs. It has to feel good for Mets fans to get the expected production out of their top-dollar guys.

Maybe New York can ride the momentum from this solid win to close out the first half.