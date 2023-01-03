By Sam DiGiovanni · 1 min read

As the New York Mets and Carlos Correa rework their initial free agency agreement following concerns over Correa’s physical, Mets fans were treated to a hint that the deal will eventually get done.

In a post to his Instagram story, Correa posed with his son, Kylo, before going to a workout. Correa’s son wore a shirt with the famous “I Love New York” slogan. It may not be anything super major but it is a sign that Correa is looking to play in New York still.

The Mets signed Carlos Correa to a 12-year, $315 million contract after his deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart due to concerns over a past leg injury. New York raised similar concerns but didn’t completely abandon the deal like the Giants did. The negotiations have not yet resulted in a new deal but both sides have enough incentives to make it work.

The likelihood of Correa and the Mets coming to a new agreement has been somewhat strong since the report about the Mets’ concerns was made public. The All-Star shortstop is willing to move to third base and play alongside Francisco Lindor in a star-studded infield. New York is in the midst of a very busy offseason and is looking to make Correa the acquisition that puts the team over the top.