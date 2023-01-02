By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carlos Correa and the New York Mets are still working to finalize a deal, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. DiComo reports that there is “significant incentive for both sides to finalize the contract.” But he adds that completing a deal could take even more time than it already has due to his looming health concerns.

Correa has already agreed to terms on a contract twice this season. However, his contract with the San Francisco Giants ultimately fell through due to health concerns. And that is the primary issue holding things up between Carlos Correa and the Mets.

Correa and agent Scott Boras likely do not want to settle for anything less than the originally reported 12-year, $315 million contract. The Mets could restructure the deal to protect them from financial responsibility in the event that Correa’s pre-existing injury forces him to miss time down the road.

Carlos Correa could end up backing out of the deal and re-entering free agency. Although teams may be interested in signing him, Correa probably would not receive a long-term deal given what occurred with the Giants and Mets.

The Mets are going to compete in 2023 regardless of what ultimately happens with Correa. However, his presence on the roster arguably makes New York the best team in baseball.

In the end, the Mets and Carlos Correa seem destined to come to terms on a restructured contract. But nothing is certain at this juncture.

