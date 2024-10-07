The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies split the first two games of the NLDS in Philly. The Amazins won Game 1 but Nick Castellanos salvaged a win with a walk-off for the Fightins in Game 2. New York is finally back home after over two weeks on the road. Manager Carlos Mendoza told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo that the Mets are emphasizing rest before Game 3.

“The Mets will hold an optional workout at Citi Field today, and it truly is optional — for guys who need treatment or those looking to get in some swings. The emphasis for this team is on rest,” DiComo posted on social media.

The Mets last played a home game on September 22 against the Phillies. Since then, they went to Atlanta for one game, to Milwaukee for three, back to Atlanta for a doubleheader, back to Milwaukee for three more, and to Philly for two. They have clinched a playoff spot, won a series, and split two to start this one. Game 1 starter Luis Severino put that path into one sentence when talking to DiComo.

“We've been on the road for the last six months, I feel like.”

Now, they look to return home beat their division rivals, and advance to the NLCS for the first time since 2015.

Mets looking to ride momentum into miracle run

The Mets have had a roller-coaster season that featured a McDonald's mascot, a Latin pop song, and a viral sensation. Whether it's Grimace, OMG, or Hawk Tuah Girl, there are plenty of figureheads of yet another Miracle Mets run. The reality is that they ended the season on a 19-9 run to clinch the playoffs.

The Mets have a history of incredible runs that end in the World Series, whether it's 24-7 in 1969, 23-9 in 1973, or 25-16 in 2015. This is not a new phenomenon for New York, but neither is blowing a great season against a division rival. The 2022 squad lost a series to the Braves that cost them the division. They must ride the crowd to two big victories in Queens to keep the momentum rolling.

Each of their games has been agonizingly close so far this October. They won Game 161 of the regular season on a ninth-inning home run from Francisco Lindor. The Mets came back to win both of the games against the Brewers and the win over Philadelphia. Between being on the road and never playing in a blowout, it is understandable that the Mets are exhausted.

The off-day comes at the perfect time and the rest could not be more well-deserved. Sean Manaea takes the mound against Aaron Nola at 5:00 on Tuesday.