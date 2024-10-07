The Philadelphia Phillies avoided an 0-2 hole in the NLDS against the New York Mets on Sunday, coming back to win 7-6 in Game 2. The NL East champions showed serious guts after an early deficit and thrived off the electric atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park.

But, it wasn't all pretty early on and Phillies fans were even getting frustrated, booing their team. Things changed however in the bottom of the sixth innning when Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos smacked back-to-back home runs to tie the game at three apiece. Castellanos of course played hero as well, walking off the Mets with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, driving in Trea Turner.

Castellanos' brother, Ryan, had the perfect reaction to the slugger's heroics on Sunday:

Castellanos was one of the Phillies players getting booed the most after going 1 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts in Game 1. He was then 0 for 2 to begin Game 2 but took the jeers to heart, proceeding to go 3 for 3 with a homer and two crucial singles.

“I was just kind of frustrated so I guess I locked in more,” Castellanos told reporters post-game.

It was a storybook ending to Game 2 for Castellanos and the Phillies, who desperately needed to win this one before heading out on the road for Games 3 and 4. This entire roster knows just how passionate this fanbase is and Harper said he had no issues with hearing the displeasure from the crowd. In fact, it almost served as a wake-up call.

“They live and die by results, and I understand that completely,” Harper said, via Jeff Passan. “So. that's just how they are. When you sign here, when you play here, that's how it is. And I respect them for it.”

Castellanos slashed .254 with 23 home runs and 86 RBI in the 2024 season. He's been a key cog for the Phillies in the playoffs in the last few years and will be once again as they eye another World Series run.