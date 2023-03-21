Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Team Puerto Rico’s performance in the World Baseball Classic was clouded by a tragic leg injury to Edwin Diaz, one of the squad’s most notable stars and best pitchers. The New York Mets’ star closer suffered an injury celebrating a win over the Dominican Republic team and could miss the entire 2023 season, though it isn’t a foregone conclusion. Francisco Lindor, his teammate on both the Mets and Puerto Rico, was heartbroken at Diaz’s injury.

Lindor, now back with the Mets at Spring Training, explained the emotions he felt in that moment. Like many other baseball fans, he was extremely emotional after the injury and realized in that moment how much he cares for his Mets teammate.

“It was heartbreaking,” Lindor said after his first exhibition game back with the Mets. “I never knew I loved Edwin so much until I couldn’t stop crying. And that’s when I realized I loved Edwin a lot. It’s one of those moments that you wish you could go back and kind of do it in slow motion that way no one goes through that. It broke my heart. It did not feel good. Edwin kind of calmed the team a little bit after the game. He talked to us after the game. The emotions — it was a very, very sad clubhouse.”

Edwin Diaz’s injury spawned plenty of takes that the World Baseball Classic is harmful to baseball since he has jeopardized his season with the Mets. Francisco Lindor and many others shot back at those takes by explaining the significance of playing for one’s country rather than some franchise/city that they aren’t from. The Mets will hope Diaz can recover quickly.