When the New York Mets went into the top of the 9th inning of Game 3 of their Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers trailing 2-0, it appeared that their season would be over in a matter of minutes. The Brewers had ace closer Devin Williams on the mound and the Mets had just two hits throughout the previous 8 innings. Coming back in challenging situations had been New York's calling card this season, but this mountain appeared too steep to climb.

That message was not conveyed to the Mets players. Francisco Lindor worked Williams for a walk and Brandon Nimmo singled one out later. That brought up slugger Pete Alonso, who had been battling a month-long slump and was poised to become an offseason free agent. Despite the pressure of the situation, Alonso bashed a Williams changeup over the right-field fence for a 3-2 Mets lead. New York would add another run and then shut down the Brewers in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 4-2 victory.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns lauded his team for the victory. “We just saw one of the greatest games in Mets history,” Stearns said. “I expected something good to happen in that ninth inning. I really did. There was no way this season was going to end without something.”

Mets have had some dramatic wins in the past

Since it was just the Wild Card series, it would be hard for the win over the Brewers to top the most memorable victories in team history.

The Miracle Mets of 1969 defeated the powerful Baltimore Orioles in 5 games in the World Series, and the Mets pulled out a 2-1, 10-inning victory in Game 4. That win gave them a 3-1 lead and they won their first championship the next day.

In 1986, the Mets pulled out a 16-inning 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros in the sixth game of the National League Championship Series to earn a trip to the World Series.

Their most famous victory of all-time came in Game 6 of that World Series. They trailed by two runs with two outs and nobody on base in the bottom of the 10th against the Boston Red Sox. They came back to win that game on a miraculous rally that culminated on Mookie Wilson's ground ball that slipped under Bill Buckner's glove and through his legs, allowing Ray Knight to score the winning run. That tied the World Series at 3 games each. The Mets would win the decisive seventh game on another come-from-behind effort.

Stearns was clearly thrilled with the latest Mets comeback, but it may not have reached the other epic victories in Mets history.